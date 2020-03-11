Global  

Andrew Yang Talks Restoring NY Primary, Universal Basic Income, Biden Accusations

Andrew Yang Talks Restoring NY Primary, Universal Basic Income, Biden Accusations

Andrew Yang Talks Restoring NY Primary, Universal Basic Income, Biden Accusations

Andrew Yang, who dropped out of the Democratic presidential primary in early February, continues to make his presence felt in the 2020 election.

The entrepreneur sued the New York State Board of Elections in April after it effectively canceled the state's primary by stripping Sen.

Bernie Sander's name from the ballot.

On Tuesday, a federal judge ordered the agency to resume the primary for June 23.

