Wendy's is now seriously asking 'Where's the beef?'

In late April, Tyson Foods warned that as moreand more food plants close due to the coronavirus,“millions of pounds of meat” will disappear.Wendy’s is now a victim of theoncoming national meat shortage.CNN reports that.

An estimated onein five restaurants is out of beef.That means around 18% of U.S. Wendy’sare not serving hamburgers — includingtheir beloved Baconator sandwich.Wendy’s says it’s more impacted to theshortage because it relies on fresh beef,compared to its competitors, said CNN.The locations of meatless Wendy’srestaurants depends on whether processingplants in the areas have been shut down.Ohio, Michigan and New York have highrates of meatless Wendy’s, while Arizona,Nevada and Louisiana aren’t as affected.Financial analyst James Rutherfordtold CNN that he does not expectWendy’s profits to be impactedthat much if.

The shortage is fixedsooner rather than later.McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski told CNBCon April 30 that the franchise has not experiencedany break in the supply chain or meat shortages.In the meantime, Wendy’s has been putting emphasison their breakfast menu and chicken sandwiches.Processing plants have been temporarilyshut down throughout the U.S. becauseworkers are getting sick from COVID-19