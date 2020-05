Uber Will Lay Off 3,700 Employees and CEO Will Take Pay Cut Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 00:17s - Published 6 days ago Uber Will Lay Off 3,700 Employees and CEO Will Take Pay Cut Uber will lay off 3,700 of its employees, mainly affecting their customer service and recruiting teams, which represent 14 percent of its almost 27,000 workers. The company's CEO Dara Khosrowshahi will also forego his base salary for the rest of the year. 0

