Parthiv Patel recalls sledging Steve Waugh, apologizing to Matthew Hayden

Cricketer Parthiv Patel recalls the incident when he sledged Australia’s Steve Waugh during a match in 2004.

Parthiv reveals how he never apologized to Waugh.

The cricketer also spoke on another incident with Matthew Hayden where the latter threatened to punch Parthiv.

Parthiv was speaking to RJ Hrishi K during a live event 100 Hours 100 Stars.

The event was organized by Fever network to raise funds for Covid-19.

Watch the video for more details.