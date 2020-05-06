Voices of Vets carrying a tune of joy despite Corona

AMERICAN HERO IN A VETERANHOME IN THE COUNTRY.

IN THISWEEKS ━━ C WEALTH MANAGEMENTVOICE FOR VETERANS... WMAR2NEWSHOW THE VOICES OF VETERANS ISBRINGING NORMAL BACK FORMANYú*23:3━23:3*“My specialrequest is The Old RuggedCross..

Nat fade in and GodBless America” Fade outVoices of Vets is a non profitthat brings live professionalmusic to veteran homes acrossthe county.

They were supposedto be on tour when Coronavirushit.

Kassie Sandacz Voices ofVets CEO 2:1━2:23“Vet homesand nursing homes wereprobably one of the first onesto lock down.

They are goingto be one of the first onesfor that lockdown to belifted” For everyonethey cantogether moments like these.So they created these.*na*Col.

Ret.

Ken McCreedyVeteran/ VOV Board Member10:4━11:08“Their family maynot be close or they may havealready passed.

A lot of theveterans are alone and feelisolated.

To have a group likeVoices of Vets come in to shothey are remembered andappreciated is something thpicks up their spirits” Somelike Todd Simon are vetsthemselves.

He played piano inthe Naval Acadamy Band.

ToddSimon Navy Veteran/pianist18:0━18:14“Itcultural touchstone and acontext and something to bringa positive happy memory duringa time that may not have beenso positive” A tune can sparka memory that had laid dormantfor years.

13:5━14:02“Ittransports then to a time thatthey can remember and they arewith us all again” Nat AshleyRadano Director ofrecreational services atCharlotte Hall Veterans Home29:3━29:45“Rhythm and musicthatto go in the mind.

It toucheseveybody in the wholebuilding.

From assistedliving, skill nursing, memorycare.

Itfor everybody in thefacility” Now they have achance to reach out andvirtually touch veterans inall 50 states.

When that firstshow hit the internal tvstation at the Charlotte HallVeteran Home in Marylandeveryone tuned in.

27:4━27:51“You could hear it all the waydown the hall it wasabsolutely fantastic.

Theywere singing and it brought usback to life” Nat with pic oflistening Harvey OUS Army Veteran 20:5━21:13“You could just feel the joyof all the vets that served.You could see some of themactually crying.

Some of themwere singing those songs thatthey remember serving and allthis.

It was such a joyoustime” A difficult mission tospread joy through a screen.

Achallenge met by a team andthe tunes that carry them.Eddie Kadhim WMAR2 News.THE NEXT VIDEO WILL BRELEASED MAY 8TH WHICH ISVICTORY IN EUROPE DAY.

THEYWANT TO GET INTO EVERY VETERANHOME IN THE COUNTY AND THEYHEARD SOME PLACE DONWIFI SO THEY OFFER TO SENDDVDS TO THEM.

IN GOOD TIMESAND BAD WE ARE THE VOICE FORVETERANS IN MARYLAND... TO SEEMORE STORIES AND FINDRESOURCES TO HELP VETERANS LOGON TO WMAR 2 NEWS DOT COSLASH VOICE FOR VETERANS.MORE PEOP