Impact Of Beef Shortage On The Food Industry

>> and like i mentioned, it may be weeks before wendy's' full menu is back.

Something else to mention here, there are grocery stores like kroger and costco that are limiting the amount of beef and meat that you can purchase.

>> najahe sherman: every night at 6:00 p.m.

We're looking deeper into impact of the coronavirus.

And tonight i m joined by carmen moyers, a clinical dietitian with huntsville hospital.

Thank you for being with us.

>> thank you for having me.

>> najahe sherman: with food shortages and prices on essential products rising some people will have to buy substitutions for their meals, especially for certain types of meat.

What some good substitutions that people can turn to?

>> so any time you go grocery shopping i highly recommend going in with a plan.

Which sounds counter intuitive to having shortages and not really knowing what's going on at the grocery store.