Trump Contradicts Nurses Experience With PPE

During National Nurses Day, the White House held an event where nurses spoke out about their experiences.

According to Business Insider, one nurse said she had to wear the same N95 mask for “a few weeks.” Sophia Adams said while personal protective equipment has been “sporadic.” it’s been “manageable.” She said: “We learn to adapt and do whatever the best thing that we can do for our patients and get the job done and get the care provided.” Trump responded to Adams: "Sporadic for you, but not sporadic for a lot of other people.”

