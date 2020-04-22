Arkansas movie - clip with Liam Hemsworth, Vivica A.

Fox, and Clark Duke - Meeting Her Plot synopsis: In Clark Duke’s directorial debut, Kyle (Liam Hemsworth) and Swin (Clark Duke) live by the orders of an Arkansas-based drug kingpin named Frog (Vince Vaughn), whom they’ve never met.

Posing as junior park rangers by day, they operate as low-level drug couriers by night under the watchful eye of Frog’s proxies (John Malkovich and Vivica A.

Fox).

Director Clark Duke Writers Andrew Boonkrong, Clark Duke Actors Liam Hemsworth, Clark Duke, Michael Kenneth Williams, Vivica A.

Fox, Eden Brolin, Chandler Duke, John Malkovich, Vince Vaughn Genre Thriller, Comedy Run Time 1 hour 55 minutes