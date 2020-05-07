Lack of food contributed to baby's death, court documents say

Investigators did not find food or baby formula, but instead an empty bottle of whiskey and tobacco.

Heartbreaking scene about the death of a nearly two month old baby in lebanon.

detectives go into grisly detail describing a scene of neglect and starvation that lead to the death of nearly two month old sandra lee.

Police say the mother...shantell swiercz told them she tried to do cpr.

But she waited two hours to call 9-1-1.... letting the baby girl die in her arms. police were called to the 800 block of park street on march 28th to a baby having a heart attack.

Paramedics arrived and pronounced sandra lee dead at the scene.

Upon further investigation... police say they discovered lee was five pounds and four ounces.... almost 7 ounces lighter than the day she was born.

Police did not find any food or baby formula but instead an empty bottle of whiskey and some tobacco.

Swiercz says she was going to buy baby formula when she got paid on april first.

Swiercz told police she knew something was wrong with sandra the night she died.

She wanted to take her to the hospital but she says she got into an argument with her partner... kristian lee, because he refused.

They're both facing first degree manslaughter charges..

Court documents also show detectives did interview family members with one raising the concern of possible child neglect.

Lee and swiercz also have a four year old daughter and one and a half year old son.

