shrimpers 2

Video Credit: KADN - Published
louisiana seafood company covid
One of louisian's most profitable industries is taking a hard hit by covid- 19... and after dozens of hurricanes, oil spills, and constant competition with foreign imports..

The stat's seafood industry is fighting to stay alive...news 1's leigha mcneil shares how one seafood company is encouraging residents to support louisian's fishermen.... "right now until the restaurants open w've seen about a 95% decrease yes it is that bad."for 34 years..kimberly chauvin and her husband have fought to expand their seafood business...though they weathered many storms...kimberly says the corona virus has now impacted some of their biggest clients "we just see a lot of problems for restaurants that the're facing and i worry about how many of them are going to make it past this and how many customers w're going to lose.

I's scary."though these business are hurting, chauvin believes its still important pay a fair price for their product especially "we need the grocery stores to buy at fair market price is and we also need restaurants to do the same thing and i's a catch 22 because restaurants are in trouble too."chauvin feels its even more difficult since they are still in completion with foreign seafood markets, whose prices in many cases are much lower than the local catch..

You have no idea wha's going to happen with the full service if the sysc's of the world and if the pf's of the world come back and say we want to cheaper price yo're killing an industrystandup: if you do pick up your seafood from the grocery store, chauvin says you should always look to see where it comes from, to make sure your supporting local fisherman "yo're not eating domestic seafood unless yo're reading that label and finding out where i's really coming from if yo're not buying domestic product yo're actually hurting this industry a lot more than what covid could possibly do?."standup: chauvin says if you are ever confused about if your seafood is domestic, you can ask a clerk at the grocery store to see the original packing...or just order it directly from the source on line in lafaytte leigha mcneil news 15 thanks leigha, chauvin also tells news 15 they have't had to throw away any of their excess product, like the meat industry, because seafood can be frozen




