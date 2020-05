Replacing Henderson Pavilion with new AHL arena Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:40s - Published now Replacing Henderson Pavilion with new AHL arena The City of Henderson releases the results of the economic impact study of the proposed Henderson Event Center. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Replacing Henderson Pavilion with new AHL arena HOCKEY LEAGUE STADIUM..IT WOULD REPLACE THE HENDERSONPAVILION.THE 6-THOUSAND SEAT VENUE WOULDCOST 1-HUNDRED-42 MILLIONDOLLARS.AND WOULD CREATE MORE THAN ATHOUSAND FULL-TIME CONSTRUCTIONJOBS.THE STUDY RELEASED ALSOINDICATES...ONGOING OPERATIONS WOULDGENERATE UP TO 26 MILLIONDOLLARS.AND IT WOULD SUPPORT AT LEAST160 JOBS.A NEW SURVEY FROM MARKETRESEARCH GROUP "DISCOVERYNEVADA" FINDS MORE THAN 70PERCENT OF PEOPLE WHO LIVE INHENDERSON THINK THE PROJECT..AND A MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY TEAMWOULD BE GOOD FOR THE CITY.AS LAS VEGAS REBOUNDS.....FROMTHE CORONA-VIRUS PANDEMIC.





You Might Like

Tweets about this Valeria Pope RT @mickakers: A survey of almost 400 Henderson residents show 71 percent of residents support the idea of replacing the Henderson Pavilio… 6 days ago Mick Akers A survey of almost 400 Henderson residents show 71 percent of residents support the idea of replacing the Henderso… https://t.co/uDa5HsJ8mb 6 days ago

Recent related videos from verified sources Rally against new AHL arena in Henderson



Rally against the new AHL arena in Henderson on the site of the current Henderson Pavillion. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:57 Published 4 days ago Henderson Pavilion bonds approved for AHL Arena



The Henderson Pavilion is one step closer to becoming the new home of a minor league hockey team. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 01:37 Published 2 weeks ago