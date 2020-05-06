Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Florian Schneider > Stars pay tribute to Kraftwerk co-founder Florian Schneider

Stars pay tribute to Kraftwerk co-founder Florian Schneider

Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:19s - Published
Stars pay tribute to Kraftwerk co-founder Florian Schneider

Stars pay tribute to Kraftwerk co-founder Florian Schneider

Midge Ure, Matty Healy, and Alex Kapranos, have led tributes to Kraftwerk co-founder Florian Schneider, after he passed away aged 73.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Kraftwerk's Florian Schneider Passed Away A Few Days After 73rd Birthday

Confirming the loss of the electronic group's co-founder, through a representative, is electro...
AceShowbiz - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesBelfast Telegraph


Florian Schneider death: Kraftwerk musician dies, aged 73

Florian Schneider death: Kraftwerk musician dies, aged 73Florian Schneider, the co-founder of Kraftwerk, has died of cancer, aged 73. Schneider, who inspired...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •ReutersBelfast TelegraphBangkok Post



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Florian Schneider of Kraftwerk Dies at 73, Lady Gaga Gives Album Update and More | Billboard News [Video]

Florian Schneider of Kraftwerk Dies at 73, Lady Gaga Gives Album Update and More | Billboard News

Florian Schneider of Kraftwerk Dies at 73, Lady Gaga Gives Album Update and More | Billboard News

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 02:14Published
Kraftwerk co-founder Florian Schneider dies aged 73 [Video]

Kraftwerk co-founder Florian Schneider dies aged 73

Florian Schneider, the co-founding member of pioneering electronic music group Kraftwerk, has died after a short battle with cancer.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:03Published