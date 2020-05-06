Stars pay tribute to Kraftwerk co-founder Florian Schneider

Midge Ure, Matty Healy, and Alex Kapranos, have led tributes to Kraftwerk co-founder Florian Schneider, after he passed away aged 73.

Florian Schneider, the co-founder of Kraftwerk, has died of cancer, aged 73. Schneider, who inspired...

Confirming the loss of the electronic group's co-founder, through a representative, is electro...