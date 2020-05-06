Peter Hook recalls trying to rip off Kraftwerk in tribute to the late Florian Schneider Peter Hook has paid tribute to the late Florian Schneider and revealed Joy Division and New Order were "very tied" to Kraftwerk.

The musician - who co-founded the legendary rock groups - was devastated by the news that the pioneering electronic music group's co-founder had sadly lost his battle with cancer, at the age of 73, last week.

And he's revealed how he and his ex-bandmates Bernard Sumner and the late Ian Curtis are forever indebted to Florian and Kraftwerk, who they tried to "rip off", but could never "replicate".

In an interview with NME.com, Peter said: