Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Peter Hook recalls trying to rip off Kraftwerk in tribute to the late Florian Schneider

Video Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Duration: 01:29s - Published
Peter Hook recalls trying to rip off Kraftwerk in tribute to the late Florian Schneider

Peter Hook recalls trying to rip off Kraftwerk in tribute to the late Florian Schneider

Peter Hook recalls trying to rip off Kraftwerk in tribute to the late Florian Schneider Peter Hook has paid tribute to the late Florian Schneider and revealed Joy Division and New Order were "very tied" to Kraftwerk.

The musician - who co-founded the legendary rock groups - was devastated by the news that the pioneering electronic music group's co-founder had sadly lost his battle with cancer, at the age of 73, last week.

And he's revealed how he and his ex-bandmates Bernard Sumner and the late Ian Curtis are forever indebted to Florian and Kraftwerk, who they tried to "rip off", but could never "replicate".

In an interview with NME.com, Peter said: In an interview with NME.com, Peter said:

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Stars pay tribute to Kraftwerk co-founder Florian Schneider [Video]

Stars pay tribute to Kraftwerk co-founder Florian Schneider

Midge Ure, Matty Healy, and Alex Kapranos, have led tributes to Kraftwerk co-founder Florian Schneider, after he passed away aged 73.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:19Published
Florian Schneider of Kraftwerk Dies at 73, Lady Gaga Gives Album Update and More | Billboard News [Video]

Florian Schneider of Kraftwerk Dies at 73, Lady Gaga Gives Album Update and More | Billboard News

Florian Schneider of Kraftwerk Dies at 73, Lady Gaga Gives Album Update and More | Billboard News

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 02:14Published