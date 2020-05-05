Elon Musk corrects Grimes' explanation of baby name

Elon Musk has corrected Grimes' explanation of their son X Æ A-12's name after she took to Twitter to share details with fans.

Entrepreneur Elon Musk and musical artist Grimes welcomed a baby boy, "X Æ A-12," to the world....

Grimes is sharing the meaning behind her and Elon Musk's newborn son's name: X Æ A-12.