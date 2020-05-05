|
Elon Musk corrects Grimes' explanation of baby name
|
Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 00:50s - Published
Elon Musk corrects Grimes' explanation of baby name
Elon Musk has corrected Grimes' explanation of their son X Æ A-12's name after she took to Twitter to share details with fans.
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|Grimes is sharing the meaning behind her and Elon Musk's newborn son's name: X Æ A-12.
FOXNews.com - Published
|Entrepreneur Elon Musk and musical artist Grimes welcomed a baby boy, "X Æ A-12," to the world....
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •The Next Web •BBC News
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources