Gritty Returns With More Elaborate Ping Pong Tricks Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:36s - Published 2 weeks ago Gritty still says he's not bored, though. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Gritty Returns With More Elaborate Ping Pong Tricks SELECTED FOR THE ALL-STARHONOR, CONGRATULATIONS ANDTHANK YOU, SIR.GRITTY'S BACK WITH MORE OFHIS ELABORATE PING-PONGTRICKS, FLYERS MASCOT TWEETEDMORE VIDEOS, BOUNCING BALLSOFF OF RANDOM OBJECTS AND INTORED SOLO CUPS.THE SET UP GETS MORE AND MORECOMPLEX EACH TIME.THERE IS IN WORD HOW MANYTRIES THIS TOOK BUT EVEN IFTHE VIDEO HAS BEEN DOCTORED,IN ANYWAY BUT DID YOU SEETHAT.NONETHELESS GRITTY HAS GOTSKILLS DON'T YOU THINK.





You Might Like

Tweets about this Orange County NC for #PBandJ I think this is funny as hell. 🤣 Not to mention a***good trick! Gritty Returns With More Elaborate Ping Pong Tr… https://t.co/rDUuWHOHnd 1 day ago