Hundreds turn out every Friday for food pickup at Henderson-Hopkins school

OF PEOPLE WILL LINE UP OUTSIDETHE HENDERSO━ HOPKINS SCHOOLIN EAST BALTIMORE TO PICK UPENOUGH FOOD TO LAST THEIRFAMILY FOR A WEEK.

THEPRINCIPAL OF THE SCHOOL CALLSTHE SITUATION DIRE& SINCE MANYFAMILIES ALREADY STRUGGLED TOACCESS FOOD EVEN BEFORE THEOUTBREAK OF THE VIRUS.

WMA━2NEWS MEGAN KNIGHT HAS THISSTORY.41:03 nats of church bellsTRACK ONE: ITA FRIDAY AFTERNOON.

DOZENS OFPEOPLE ARE LINED UP OUTSIDEHENDERSO━ HOPKINS SCHOOL INEAST BALTIMORE, BOTH ON FOOTAND IN THEIR CARS, WAITINGPATIENTLY FOR THEIR WEEKLY BOXOF FOOD.

42:21& trunk slamsclose ((Peter)) 30:24 we aregiving out daily 9,000 lbs offood, close to 6,000 preparedmeals, we can do this but weneed to do it more because thedemand is huge 30:33 TRACKTWO: PETER KANNAM IS THEPRINCIPAL AT HENDERSO━HOPKINS, A CITY SCHOOL THAT ISOPERATED IN PARTNERSHIP WITHJOHNS HOPKINS UNIVERSITY.((Peter)) 32:04 as acollective in Baltimore wegotta just realize people arehurting and how can we supportthem as a community 32:11TRACK THREE: WITH THE HELP OFJOHNS HOPKINS AND COMMUNITYPARTNERS LIKE THE MARYLANDFOOD BANK AND WORLD CENTRALKITCHEN, THE SCHOOL ISPROVIDING BOXES OF MEALS TOABOUT 350 FAMILIES A WEEK.((Alicia)) 3:42 you get to seethose families see how theydoing and check in with themin a real way as you aremeeting a need that they have3:51 TRACK FOUR: WHEN THEYFIRST STARTED HANDING OUTMEALS, THEY EXPECTED MAYBE 100FAMILIES TO SHOW UP.

THEN THESCHOOL POSTED THIS PICTUREBACK ON APRIL 10TH& SHOWINGCARS CIRCLING THE BLOCK...WAITING FOR A BOX OF FOOD.((Alicia)) 4:33 that was areal demonstration of the needthatSTANDUP: Principal Kannam saysaccess to food was a problemin this neighborhood evenbefore the coronavirus hit,saying they would give outclose to 1,000 meals a day tostudents.

And now the virushas made the situation muchworse.

((Peter)) 3:13 this isreally really dire right nowand we have to do more for thecommunity of East Baltimoreand Iis stepping up and doing it33:20 TRACK FIVE: FAMILIES CANCOUNT ON HENDERSO━ HOPKINS TOBE HERE HANDING OUT FOOD EVERYFRIDAY AFTERNOON AS LONG ASITS NECESSARY& WHILE THESCHOOL IS COUNTING ON THEGENEROSITY OF OTHERS TOSUPPORT THE MOST VULNERABLE INOUR COMMUNITY.

((Peter)) 30:03we can do more, our familiesand communities are hurtingand we can step up and we cando more 30:08 ((Alicia)) 7:17the need is present andorganizations like the MarylandFood Bank and those communitypartners who are seeing peopleface to face, they need oursupport now more than ever 7:29TRACK SIX: IN EAST BALTIMORE,MK WMA━2 NEWS.

((nats))...good to see ya have a goodweek!WMA━2 NEWS IS TEAMING UP