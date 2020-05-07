At least 8 dead, several sick after gas leak at Andhra Pradesh factory

At least eight people have died and several fell sick after a gas leak at Andhra Pradesh factory.

Poisonous gas leaked from a chemical factory Visakhapatnam district on May 7.

The incident happened at around 3 am at LG Polymers Ltd at Gopalapatnam.

Many people unable to bear the pungent smell of the gas, collapsed on the roads.

The gas has spread to 20 nearby villages, causing suffocation to people.

