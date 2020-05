Blue Angels Will Be Soaring Over South Florida Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:23s - Published 6 minutes ago Blue Angels Will Be Soaring Over South Florida CBS4's Lauren Pastrana's reports the Navy Blue Angels are planning a flyover on Friday afternoon to thank doctors, nurses and others on the frontlines of the COVID-19 crisis.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this