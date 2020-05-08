Vizag gas leak: PM Modi holds meet with NDMA; gas neutralized l Key details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held meeting with NDMA in wake of the situation in Visakhapatnam.

Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh were also present in the meeting.

At least six people are believed to have died in the gas leak mishap at an Andhra factory.

Police informed that around 120 people have been hospitalised.

Styrene gas leakage had occurred at LG Polymers industry.

The industry is located in RR Venkatapuram village in Visakhapatnam.