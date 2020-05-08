Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Vizag gas leak: Styrene symptoms; CBRN team to arrive from Pune: Key updates

Vizag gas leak: Styrene symptoms; CBRN team to arrive from Pune: Key updates

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 11:39s - Published
Vizag gas leak: Styrene symptoms; CBRN team to arrive from Pune: Key updates

Vizag gas leak: Styrene symptoms; CBRN team to arrive from Pune: Key updates

NDMA, NDRF and AIIMS held a joint press conference to brief on the Vizag gas leak on Thursday.

NDRF DG SN Pradhan said an additional team of CBRN will arrive from Pune to provide technical support.

AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria briefed on the symptoms and treatment for Styrene gas.

At least 11 people died after gas leak in Andhra Pradesh’s Vizag during wee hours on Thursday.

Over 1,000 people were exposed to the gas, several were admitted to hospitals for treatment.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Vizag gas leak: PM Modi holds meet with NDMA; gas neutralized l Key details [Video]

Vizag gas leak: PM Modi holds meet with NDMA; gas neutralized l Key details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held meeting with NDMA in wake of the situation in Visakhapatnam. Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh were also present in the meeting. At least six..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:35Published