Vizag gas leak: Styrene symptoms; CBRN team to arrive from Pune: Key updates

NDMA, NDRF and AIIMS held a joint press conference to brief on the Vizag gas leak on Thursday.

NDRF DG SN Pradhan said an additional team of CBRN will arrive from Pune to provide technical support.

AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria briefed on the symptoms and treatment for Styrene gas.

At least 11 people died after gas leak in Andhra Pradesh’s Vizag during wee hours on Thursday.

Over 1,000 people were exposed to the gas, several were admitted to hospitals for treatment.