Wallace: Without sacrifices in WWII we wouldn't have NHS
|
Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:20s - Published
Wallace: Without sacrifices in WWII we wouldn't have NHS
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace says the reason the UK has the NHS and freedom is due to the sacrifices made during World War II.
The country is marking the 75th anniversary of VE Day today, however many plans have been cancelled due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.
Report by Alibhaiz.
Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn