Wallace: Without sacrifices in WWII we wouldn't have NHS

Wallace: Without sacrifices in WWII we wouldn't have NHS

Wallace: Without sacrifices in WWII we wouldn't have NHS

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace says the reason the UK has the NHS and freedom is due to the sacrifices made during World War II.

The country is marking the 75th anniversary of VE Day today, however many plans have been cancelled due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

