SRK drops his new web series production 'Betaal' trailer Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 00:49s - Published 2 weeks ago SRK drops his new web series production 'Betaal' trailer Superstar Shah Rukh Khan new web series production 'Betaal'trailer is finally out now. The actor took to Instagram to share the much awaited trailer. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Artificial Season 3



Artificial Season 3 - -Maybe- - Trailer The groundbreaking Twitch series Artificial returns with Artificial: Remote Intelligence. This season takes a huge step forward with a bold new sci-fi vision.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 00:59 Published 4 days ago Anushka Sharma Success of 'Paatal Lok' is because of its content



Anushka Sharma is naturally "overwhelmed" with all the accolades her new production, the web series "Pataal Lok", has received. Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 01:18 Published 4 days ago