'My little film': Jacqueline's video of life in lockdown at Salman's farmhouse

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:01s - Published
Actor Jacqueline Fernandez shared a video of her life at Salman Khan's farmhouse in Panvel.

Jacqueline is spending her lockdown days riding horses, reading, snacking and climbing trees.

The almost four-minute video shows Jacqueline climbing up coconut trees, washing, feeding and riding horses.

Jacqueline's 'little film' features a few other animals and birds like hen, a baby goat and a few stray dogs.

Jacqueline is seen doing her own laundry, snacking on berries while laying in the grass.

Jacqueline is also seen reading books and making friends with the staff.

Earlier, the 34-year-old actor turned cover girl for Harper's Bazaar India magazine.

The pictures featured in Harper's Bazaar were clicked in Salman's farmhouse.

