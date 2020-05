Lawyers For Owners Of Dive Boat Conception Seek Dismissal Of Suit Filed On Behalf Of Victim Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:32s - Published 2 weeks ago Lawyers For Owners Of Dive Boat Conception Seek Dismissal Of Suit Filed On Behalf Of Victim Lawyers for the owners of a dive boat that burned off the coast of Santa Barbara, killing 34, last September filed court papers today arguing that claims brought by the daughter of one of the victims should be rejected for lack of proof. Katie Johnston reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Boat Owners Say Social Distancing Rules Don't Make Sense



Boat owners were looking for answers from Gov. JB Pritzker on Monday, saying his rules on social distancing for them don’t make sense. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 02:01 Published 2 weeks ago Fishing businesses in Goa get badly hit by lockdown



Goa boat owners association demands relief fund from government as they are badly hit by lockdown. All Goa Purse Seine Boat Owners Association President, Harshad Dhond told ANI that because of seven.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:07 Published 3 weeks ago