Amit Shah dismisses rumours about his health, slams rumour mongers | Oneindia News Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:55s - Published 2 days ago Amit Shah dismisses rumours about his health, slams rumour mongers | Oneindia News Amut Shah dismisses rumours over his health, even says rumour mongers wish him dead; Major relaxation in Tamil Nadu from Monday in non-containment zones; After letter from Home Minister, West Bengal gives green signal for 10 migrant trains to enter state; Centre has changed COVID-19 testing protocol, patients with mild cases can be discharged without a test now and more news 0

