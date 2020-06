Trudeau Suggests Gradual Opening Of Canada To Prevent Another Confinement

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau warned that reopening economies too quickly can begin a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Reuters, he said it might send Canada โ€œback into confinement this summer.โ€ While health officials said daily cases in many provinces have a flattening rate, Trudeau said Canada isnโ€™t โ€œin the recovery phase yet.โ€ Canada Deputy Chief Public Health Office Howard Njoo said 80 percent of Canadian deaths are from nursing homes.