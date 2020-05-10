Global  

Londoners enjoy last of warm weather as Government prepares to announce lockdown changes

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Londoners enjoy last of warm weather as Government prepares to announce lockdown changes

Londoners enjoy last of warm weather as Government prepares to announce lockdown changes

Londoners in Regent's Park enjoyed the last few hours of sunshine as a cold front approached the UK, at the end of a warm Bank Holiday weekend.

Many visitors to the park could be seen observing social distancing, as the Government prepared to announce changes to lockdown restrictions.

