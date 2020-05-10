Londoners enjoy last of warm weather as Government prepares to announce lockdown changes
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:40s - Published
Londoners in Regent's Park enjoyed the last few hours of sunshine as a cold front approached the UK, at the end of a warm Bank Holiday weekend.
Many visitors to the park could be seen observing social distancing, as the Government prepared to announce changes to lockdown restrictions.