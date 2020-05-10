Londoners enjoy last of warm weather as Government prepares to announce lockdown changes Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:40s - Published 1 week ago Londoners enjoy last of warm weather as Government prepares to announce lockdown changes Londoners in Regent's Park enjoyed the last few hours of sunshine as a cold front approached the UK, at the end of a warm Bank Holiday weekend. Many visitors to the park could be seen observing social distancing, as the Government prepared to announce changes to lockdown restrictions. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Monday morning commute continues in London



Commuters can be seen travelling through the capital as the government eased lockdown rules last week. The UK workforce has been told to work from home where possible. Report by Browna. Like us on.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:35 Published 2 days ago Londoners enjoy park on first weekend since lockdown lifts



Londoners could be seen enjoying the open space in London Fields this afternoon, the first weekend since the government lifted restrictions on exercise and spending time outdoors. The government's.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:07 Published 3 days ago