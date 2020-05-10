Battling the coronavirus in an Iowa meat plant
|
Video Credit: The New York Times - Duration: 01:05s - Published
Battling the coronavirus in an Iowa meat plant
On April 10, Tony Thompson, the sheriff for Black Hawk County in Iowa, visited the giant Tyson Foods pork plant in Waterloo.
Thompson and other local officials, including some from the county health department, lobbied Tyson to close the plant.
But Tyson was “less than cooperative,” said Thompson, and Iowa’s governor declined to shut it down.