Betty Wright, Grammy-Winning Soul Singer From Miami, Passes Away At 66

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 01:56s - Published
CBS4's Steve Goldstein has more on Wright, whose influential 1970s hits included "Clean Up Woman" and "Where is the Love."

Betty Wright, Soul Singer Who Mentored a New Generation, Dies at 66

Betty Wright, a powerful singer who had a breakout hit single when she was 17, then went on to be a...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •Billboard.com


Miami-Born Grammy-Winning 1970s Soul Singer Betty Wright Dies At 66

Miami-born Betty Wright, the Grammy-winning soul singer and songwriter whose influential 1970s hits...
cbs4.com - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com, Seattle Times, WorldNews, Zee News, USATODAY.com, IndiaTimes



1995_wally

Wally Delaney 1995 Betty Wright, Grammy-Winning Soul Singer From Miami, Passes Away At 66 https://t.co/vQTqb3gZX2 via @YouTube 18 minutes ago

tanyakersey

tanyakersey RIP! Grammy Award-Winning Singer Betty Wright Dies At 66 https://t.co/iK9NAp6fEn 21 minutes ago

Newschannel6Now

Newschannel 6 Betty Wright, the Grammy-winning soul singer and songwriter whose influential 1970s hits included “Clean Up Woman"… https://t.co/89o24UrKgI 29 minutes ago

marco_bal99

MARCO BAL99 RT @SonAndPop: #RipBettyWright🌹 Betty Wright, Grammy-Winning Soul Music Icon, Has Died At 66 https://t.co/L84X29OBYX 43 minutes ago

marcosarellano

Marcos Arellano Grammy-winning 1970s soul singer Betty Wright dies at 66 https://t.co/83vEKlcgi3 1 hour ago

BirdmanEuro

ENGINEER IKE KWESI AMOAKO NTIM Chaka Khan, John Legend and Snoop Dogg have all paid tribute to R&B star Betty Wright, who has died aged 66.The Gra… https://t.co/7LwDZ65sFu 1 hour ago

MJForbes

Marty Forbes RT @CTVNews: Grammy-winning 1970s soul singer Betty Wright dies at 66 https://t.co/En56UxK3t4 https://t.co/Y1Z7y6k3iO 1 hour ago

JointzOfTheDay

DJ Moon Ra RT @lostcityforever: @JointzOfTheDay Betty Wright wrote many of her own songs including the Grammy-winning Where Is The Love, and the funky… 1 hour ago


Miami-Born Grammy-Winning 1970s Soul Singer Betty Wright Dies At 66 [Video]

Miami-Born Grammy-Winning 1970s Soul Singer Betty Wright Dies At 66

Miami-born Betty Wright, the Grammy-winning soul singer and songwriter whose influential 1970s hits included "Clean Up Woman" and "Where is the Love," has died at age 66. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:22Published
Eric Mangini believes a Tua VS Burrow matchup could yield mixed results [Video]

Eric Mangini believes a Tua VS Burrow matchup could yield mixed results

The 2020 NFL Schedule has been released, and the Miami Dolphins will take on the Cincinnati Bengals on Week 13, pitting two top quarterback draft picks, Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa against each..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 01:39Published