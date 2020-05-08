Pumping the breaks on new licenses

Teens are stuck without a license because they can't take road tests during the pandemic

Live one of the things i looked forward to the most when i was a teenager was getting my license and driving a car.

But due to covi?19, minnesota teenagers aren't getting that chance right now.

All i?person driving instruction has moved online... and road tests won't resume until the stay at home order ends.

Anyone that scheduled their drivers test during the pandemic has had it cancelled.

Betsy donovan is the owner of northgate driving school in rochester, and has seen her classes move online.

She says she feels sympathetic to the kids wanting to drive, and notes it still might be hard to get in for a test when things open back up.xxx "it's kind of sad for them.

Before this happened, the state was anywhere from four to eight weeks when they went to schedule their test.

They've had two months that kids have had their tests scheduled and they got them cancelled because of covid."

In other states like wisconsin, new drivers may request a waiver that will give them a probationary licenses?

But minnesota department of public safety said waiving the road test would require a legislative change.

Live in rochester, zach gillleland, kimt news thanks zach.

