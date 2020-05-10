U.S. to accuse China of attempting to hack vaccine data
The FBI and the Department of Homeland Security are preparing to issue a warning that China’s hackers and spies are working to steal American research in the effort to develop vaccines and treatments for the coronavirus.
The efforts are part of a rise in cybertheft and attacks by nations seeking advantage in the pandemic.