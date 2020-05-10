Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

U.S. to accuse China of attempting to hack vaccine data

Video Credit: The New York Times - Duration: 00:58s - Published
U.S. to accuse China of attempting to hack vaccine data

U.S. to accuse China of attempting to hack vaccine data

The FBI and the Department of Homeland Security are preparing to issue a warning that China’s hackers and spies are working to steal American research in the effort to develop vaccines and treatments for the coronavirus.

The efforts are part of a rise in cybertheft and attacks by nations seeking advantage in the pandemic.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

U.S. to Accuse China of Trying to Hack Vaccine Data, as Virus Redirects Cyberattacks

Iran and other nations are also looking to steal data and exploit the pandemic with attacks on...
NYTimes.com - Published

Chinese hackers try to steal COVID-19 vaccine research

Hackers from China and other countries are working to steal research data on developing a vaccine for...
CBS News - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

tom_taylor

Tom Taylor FBI accuses China of attempting to steal US COVID-19 research https://t.co/FvKhukoFpw #engadget #tomgadget 2 hours ago

RiyazAmar

Amar Riyaz FBI accuses China of attempting to steal US COVID-19 research https://t.co/K7XlFhqZg8 https://t.co/STvx03G4bf 2 hours ago

RealTechGizmo

Tech Gizmo FBI accuses China of attempting to steal US COVID-19 research https://t.co/eO443UxGgD https://t.co/J2yu3Q2vZ0 2 hours ago

joikep

manuel cruz RT @engadget: FBI accuses China of attempting to steal US COVID-19 research https://t.co/stHfI50n9J https://t.co/9iTckygaf6 2 hours ago

AbdisimL

Abdisim Litip RT @isaacstonefish: Breaking: in a rare joint public statement, the FBI and DHS accuse Chinese hackers of attempting to steal "valuable int… 2 hours ago

BomanaOgoni

Bomanaziba H. Ogoni FBI accuses China of attempting to steal US COVID-19 research https://t.co/gKkC0YcLlA https://t.co/cCYl2ZnI62 4 hours ago

mancavebits

Big Dave aka WelshNut - MCB.com Live Feed! Sources: the FBI and DHS are preparing to accuse China of attempting to hack vaccine data from academic and private https://t.co/Drvv5Om3aZ 5 hours ago

AKYesudas

Yesudas FBI accuses China of attempting to steal US COVID-19 research https://t.co/UqAjgQ53pH https://t.co/HcIV1rRaCt 5 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

FBI, DHS Set to Issue Warning to China Over Alleged Hacking of U.S. Coronavirus Researchers [Video]

FBI, DHS Set to Issue Warning to China Over Alleged Hacking of U.S. Coronavirus Researchers

U.S. agencies are set to issue a public warning to China, accusing them of hacking coronavirus researchers. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:47Published