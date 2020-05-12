Can the coronavirus be carried on your shoes?

You likely already know the coronavirus can be found on surfaces?

Like metal and cardboard?

But how about your shoes?

I don't know about you... but i typically don't spend too much time disinfecting my shoes... if you can't tell by these i went fishing in yesterday... but after talking with doctor jengyu lai... i'm giving it a little more consideration.

So i went to the streets asking people if they think codi?19 can be carried on their shoes.

That's a good question... probably.

I think we could because mostly what we know from what we know is coming from respiratory droplets so probably that could stick to the shoes if you know as an example if we step in saliva.

To get a definitive answer?

I reached out to doctor jengyu lai?

A podiatrist at the rochester clinic.

He says the answer is yes?

But the research behind it is limited.

A shoe will attract the coronavirus and the only research we can find right now is research from wuhan in china but the setting was more in the hospital setting on healthcare providers and you know the floor in the hospital usually has more pathogens?

More germs. he says that it's not currently recommended to sanitize your shoes... but he suggests doing it anyway with a disinfectant spray containing at least 70 percent alcohol.

Then?

Don't wear the same shoes from one day to the next... give them 24 to 48 hours to air out.

The ??c says that there is a proper way to disinfect your shoes if you'd like to so i'm going to go ahead and show you how.

Step number one is to start with a clean chair natural sound now that that's done, i can go ahead and move on to cleaning my shoes so go ahead and take a disinfectant wipe and just start at the top of your shoe and work your way on down toward the bottom.

If you're looking for an even better way to not track the virus into your home... doctor lai says don't wear your shoes inside.

It's a good katie?

He says the main reason for leaving your shoes outside or in the garage is because they don't know how long the virus can live on them.

Thanks?

Kaleb.

Doctor lai also says ditch the flip flops this summer and stick to tennis shoes so the