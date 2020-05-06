The Flash 6x19 Success is Assured -Clip of the season finale

The Flash 6x19 "Success is Assured" Season 6 Episode 19 Sneak Peek (Season Finale) - SEASON FINALE - Barry (Grant Gustin) considers a risky plan to save Iris (Candice Patton) from the Mirrorverse.
Ralph (Hartley Sawyer) attempts to stop Sue (guest star Natalie Dreyfuss) from making a grave mistake that could destroy her life.
Phil Chipera directed the episode written by Kelly Wheeler & Lauren Barnett (#619).
Original airdate 5/12/2020.
The Flash 6x19 Sneak Peek/Preview "Success is Assured" (Season Finale)
