Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:17s - Published
The Flash 6x19 Success is Assured -Clip of the season finale

The Flash 6x19 "Success is Assured" Season 6 Episode 19 Sneak Peek (Season Finale) - SEASON FINALE - Barry (Grant Gustin) considers a risky plan to save Iris (Candice Patton) from the Mirrorverse.

Ralph (Hartley Sawyer) attempts to stop Sue (guest star Natalie Dreyfuss) from making a grave mistake that could destroy her life.

Phil Chipera directed the episode written by Kelly Wheeler & Lauren Barnett (#619).

Original airdate 5/12/2020.

The Flash 6x19 Sneak Peek/Preview "Success is Assured" (Season Finale) The Flash Season 6 Episode 19 Sneak Peek The Flash Season 6 Season Finale Sneak Peek The Flash 6x19 Sneak Peek "Success is Assured" (HD) Season Finale #TheFlash #DCTV » Watch The Flash Tuesdays at 8:00pm/7c on The CW » Starring: Grant Gustin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Carlos Valdes, Tom Cavanagh

