Wuhan to test all 11 million residents for Covid-19 in a 10-day span | Oneindia News

The chinese City of Wuhan which is belived to be the epicentre of the Coronavirus outbreak, has now sprung into action to eliminate all possibilities of a second wave as the city has reported a few new infections for the first time since the lockdown was lifted.

The state media has reported that Wuhan is drawing up plans to test its entire population of 11 million people for Covid-19.The plan appears to be in its early stages, with all districts in Wuhan told to submit details as to how testing could be done within 10 days.

It comes after Wuhan, where the virus first emerged, recorded six new cases over the weekend.

Prior to this, it had seen no new cases at all since 3 April.

Wuhan was in strict lockdown for 11 weeks but began re-opening on 8 April.