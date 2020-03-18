Harry Dunn's mother reacts as Interpol Red Notice issued for alleged killer's arrest
The alleged killer of teenage motorcyclist Harry Dunn is "wanted internationally" after an Interpol Red Notice was issued for her arrest, a family spokesman has said.
Anne Sacoolas, 42, was charged with causing death by dangerous driving in December, but an extradition request submitted by the Home Office was rejected by US secretary of state Mike Pompeo in January.