Harry Dunn's mother reacts as Interpol Red Notice issued for alleged killer's arrest

Harry Dunn's mother reacts as Interpol Red Notice issued for alleged killer's arrest

Harry Dunn's mother reacts as Interpol Red Notice issued for alleged killer's arrest

The alleged killer of teenage motorcyclist Harry Dunn is "wanted internationally" after an Interpol Red Notice was issued for her arrest, a family spokesman has said.

Anne Sacoolas, 42, was charged with causing death by dangerous driving in December, but an extradition request submitted by the Home Office was rejected by US secretary of state Mike Pompeo in January.

Recent related news from verified sources

US claims its decision on Anne Sacoolas extradition is final

The US State Department has said the decision to refuse an extradition request for Harry Dunn’s...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Harry Dunn suspect ‘wanted internationally’ after Interpol Red Notice issued

The alleged killer of teenage motorcyclist Harry Dunn is “wanted internationally” after an...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


