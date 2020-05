Helena Bonham Carter ran away from predatory Harvey Weinstein Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 00:51s - Published 4 hours ago Helena Bonham Carter ran away from predatory Harvey Weinstein Helena Bonham Carter has revealed that she ran away from predatory movie mogul Harvey Weinstein after he tried to touch her when she was a teenager. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this