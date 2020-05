COVID-19 causes communication hurdle for deaf community Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:48s - Published 3 hours ago COVID-19 causes communication hurdle for deaf community With many of us wearing face masks to cover our nose and mouth - it's difficult for those in the deaf community to understand what we're saying. The masks eliminate the chance to read lips or facial expressions. 13 Action News Anchor Marissa Kynaston shows you how they're getting around this communication hurdle. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend COVID-19 causes communication hurdle for deaf community MOUTH--- IT'S DIFFICULT FORTHOSE IN THE DEAF COMMUNITY TOUNDERSTAND WHAT WE'RE ARESAYING - THE MASKS -ELIMINATES THE CHANCE TO READLIPS- OR FACIAL EXPRESSIONS.13 ACTION NEWS REPORTER MARISSAKYNASTON SHOWS YOU HOW THEY'REGETTING AROUND THISCOMMUNICATION HURDLE.JOVANNA NATALE DEAF CASEADVOCATE DEAF CENTER OF NEVADA2:25 AS DEAF INDIVIDUALS, WEALREADY HAVE A HARD TIMECOMMUNICATING AS IS, JUST INGENERAL, NOW TO ADD THAT MASK,WE CAN'T LOOK AT THE LIPS ORLIP READ, OR EVEN UNDERSTANDHARD OF HEARING COMMUNITY- THEMASKS PREVENT THEM FROM READINGTIM SMALLEY COMMUNITYENGAGEMENT MANAGER DEAF CENTEROF NEVADA 3:18 HOW SEVERE ISIT, ARE YOU BEING SARCASTIC,ARE YOU JOKING, THE FACIALEXPRESSIONS ARE ESSENTIAL 3:25WITHOUT THAT- COMMUNICATING CANBE DIFFICULT.SO- ADVOCATES AT THE DEAFCENTER OF NEVADA HAVE BEENHANDING OUT THESE.5:37 THIS IS WHAT THE MASKLOOKS LIKE, AND THIS IS WHATWE HAVE BEEN GIVING TO THECOMMUNITY 5:42 IT LOOKS LIKE ANORMAL FACE MASK- BUT WITH ACLEAR PLASTIC GUARD- THAT WAY-THE THOUSANDS OF DEAF AND HARDOF HEARING PEOPLE ACROSS THEVALLEY- CAN SEE THE MOUTH ANDLIPS.BUT IF YOU DONT HAVE THIS MASK-AND NEED TO COMMUNICATE WITHSOMEONE WHO MIGHT NOT BE ABLETO HEAR YOU- HERE ARE SOMEWAYS- TRY TAPPING THEM- OR DO ALITTLE WAVE.USE PAPER AND A PEN TO WRITE AMESSAGE- OR EVEN TYPE SOMETHINGIN YOUR PHONE.9:00 LIKE RIGHT HERE, SOMETHINGAS SIMPLE AS THIS, HOW CAN IHELP YOU 9:04 THE MASK- ANDTHESE TIPS- CAN BE A SIMPLE WAYMASKS RIGHT NOW AND COULDREALLY USE SOMEDONATIONS.WE'LL PUT THE INFORMATION ONOUR WEBSITE- KTNV DOT COM.DOESNT WORK-VANOTHER STUDY SHOWS HYDROXY-CHOLOROQUINE DID NOT HELP --





