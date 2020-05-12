57 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Nepal, bringing total to 191

Nepal on Tuesday confirmed 57 new cases of COVID-19, highest single-day rise taking the number of positive cases 191, Health and Population Ministry confirmed.

Swab samples tested at National Public Health Laboratory has confirmed 57 new cases in the Himalayan nation, more than double the cases registered a day earlier.

On Monday, a total of 24 cases were registered.

Among the new registered cases, 39 are from Parsa, 9 from Rupandehi, 8 from Kapilvastu and One from Bara District.

Buffered in between India and China, the Himalayan Nation- Nepal till date has recorded 33 successful recoveries with zero mortality.

Nepal earlier on February had confirmed its first case of SARS-CoV-2 and second case on March after which it has been placed under nationwide lockdown since 24 March extended for 4 times.