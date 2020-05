San Antonio, Texas passed a resolution calling terms such as “Chinese virus” and “kung-fu virus” hate speech.

According to Business Insider, the resolution also covers anti-Semitic speech and encourages people to report it to authorities.

Sen.

Ted Cruz called the resolution “nuts,” saying the city council was “behaving like a lefty college faculty lounge.” Yet he also suggested they investigate The New York Times and CNN who said “Chinese coronavirus” in their reporting.