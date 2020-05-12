Global  

PM Modi's stimulus for self-reliant India. Enough to reboot Indian economy?

PM Modi addressed the nation amid the lockdown.

He stressed on the need for self reliance to overcome the Covid crisis.

PM Modi said that we have to turn challenges into opportunities and announced a 20 lakh crore economic package.

Hindustan Times editors Sachin Kalbag, SUnita Aron and Chetan Chauhan decode Prime Minister Modi's speech in this conversation with Aditi Prasad.

India's prime minister announces huge virus relief package

NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Tuesday that the government will...
While speaking to ANI amid coronavirus pandemic on May 12, the Secretary General of 'The Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India' (ASSOCHAM), Deepak Sood spoke on economic package

While speaking to ANI amid coronavirus pandemic on May 12, the Secretary General of FICCI, Dilip Chenoy spoke on economic package announced by PM Narendra Modi. He said, "PM's announcement of the Rs 20

