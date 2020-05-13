Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sensex ends 637 points higher after Rs 20 lakh crore COVID-19 package announcement

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:28s - Published
Sensex ends 637 points higher after Rs 20 lakh crore COVID-19 package announcement

Sensex ends 637 points higher after Rs 20 lakh crore COVID-19 package announcement

Equity benchmark indices closed over two per cent higher on Wednesday as Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman readied to unveil details of the Rs 20 lakh crore economic stimulus package.

A day earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the package amounting to 10 per cent of the GDP for alleviating the pain caused by COVID-19 pandemic.

He also said the countrywide lockdown will extend post-May 17 with new rules to allow more industrial and business activities.

The BSE SandP Sensex closed 637 points or 2.03 per cent higher at 32,009 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 187 points or 2.03 per cent at 9,384.

Except for Nifty pharma and FMCG, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the positive zone with Nifty private bank up by 6.5 per cent, realty by 3.6 per cent, financial service by 3.3 per cent and auto by 2.3 per cent.

Among stocks, private lenders gained the most with Axis Bank advancing by 7 per cent to Rs 413.95 per share and ICICI Bank by 4.8 per cent to Rs 336.80.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Sensex surges over 1,100 points in opening trade, Nifty above 9,500

Markets opened on a positive note on Wednesday with the benchmark BSE sensex rising over 1,100 points...
IndiaTimes - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

newsFromKolkata

Kolkata news Sensex ends 637 points higher (via: https://t.co/XjjzrsbBhY) https://t.co/Ng458RpttF 39 minutes ago

BT_India

Business Today #Sensex ends 637 points higher, #Nifty at 9,383 on Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package https://t.co/NvLDzzXYaN 12 hours ago

TalkMarkets

TalkMarkets #Sensex Ends 637 Points Higher; Capital Goods, Banking And Realty Stocks Rally $INDY $EPI $PIN $INDA https://t.co/PJjQKOFHzJ 15 hours ago

icjtv24

I Connect Journal Market ends on positive note; Sensex jumps 637 points, Nifty above 9,350; Re settles higher at Rs 75.46 against dol… https://t.co/0590IbndHX 15 hours ago

firstpost

Firstpost After rallying 1,474.36 points during the day, #Sensex surrendered some of the early gains to settle 637.49 points… https://t.co/3VIvNnZnKP 15 hours ago

instapayd

Instapay Direct Sensex ends 637 points higher as banking stocks jump on stimulus hopes, Nifty settles at 9,383.55 - Times Now https://t.co/oUFUbb5kis 15 hours ago

moneytimes_1991

Money Times Closing Bell: Sensex gains 637.49 points to close at 32008.61; Nifty ends 187 points higher at 9383.55. For more b… https://t.co/LU9d6q7JuV 16 hours ago

Equitymaster

Equitymaster Stock Market Update - Sensex Ends 637 Points Higher; Capital Goods, Banking and Realty Stocks Rally - https://t.co/n2Bkx1oEt0 16 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Nirmala Sitharaman announces measures to boost economy: Govt's 20 Lakh economic package | Oneindia [Video]

Nirmala Sitharaman announces measures to boost economy: Govt's 20 Lakh economic package | Oneindia

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday addressed the media and shared the details of the Rs 20 lakh crore Economic stimulus package that was announced by PM Modi on Tuesday to battle..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 09:02Published
Equity indices gain after PM Modi announces Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus [Video]

Equity indices gain after PM Modi announces Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus

Equity benchmark indices traded higher during early hours on Wednesday, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an economic stimulus package worth Rs 20 lakh crore amounting to 10 per cent..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:05Published