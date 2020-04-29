Global  

Off-duty officer saves 24-year-old hiker from whirlpool

Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:09s - Published
An off-duty police officer in California is beinghailed a hero after quickly jumping to action.California Highway Patrol officer Brent Donleyhappened to be on the same path as a 24-year-oldhiker who misjudged the swiftness of Angel Falls.Located near Yosemite National Park,snow runoff can cause the Angel Fallsto flow at 50 to 80 feet per second.The hiker was trying to cross the water whenthe flow overwhelmed him and pulled him under.Fortunately for the hiker, Donley was trained insearch and rescue and had a rope in his possession.Donley was able to toss the hiker the otherend of the rope and pull him to safety.Donley then stayed with the hiker andprovided first aid until the EMS arrived.The harrowing scene was caught onvideo by a bystander and the Madera CountySheriff’s Office shared it on Facebook.“A 24-year-old Fresno man needs to buy a lotteryticket because today is his lucky day!

We sincerelythank Officer Donley for his quick-thinking andpreparedness.

This Search and Rescue call couldhave ended very badly if not for his help".The office also advised that should anyonesee a drowning hiker that they should notjump into the water to rescue them

