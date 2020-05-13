Fluffy Puppies Love Cooling Off on Fridge Shelf

Occurred on May 11, 2020 / Imus City, Cavite, Philippines Info from Licensor: "Meet Bomi's four puppies (1month and 11days).

They've found a cool place to hang out during this hot season.

Every time we open the refrigerator, we noticed that they huddled below and tried to get inside.

So, I tried putting them inside and it seemed that they loved it there and felt comfortable.

Even their mom wants to join them, but because the space is too little to accommodate her, she decided to stay under the ref and watched over her puppies as they sleep.

Now, it has since become their everyday habit."