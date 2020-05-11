Robot dog promotes health in Singapore Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:34s - Published 1 day ago Robot dog promotes health in Singapore Singapore is trying to remind people of the new COVID-19 guidelines by using robots. Spot, a robot dog, is patrolling the streets. 0

THIS IS SPOT...A ROBOT "DOG" PATROLING THESTREETS.THE ROBOT IS CONTROLLEDREMOTELY AND PLAYS AN AUDIORECORDING - REMINDING PEOPLE TOADHERE TO SOCIAL DISTANCINGGUIDELINES.SINGAPORE STARTED USING THEROBOT FRIDAY.THE ROBOT IS ALSO DESIGNED TOBE USED IN OTHER AREAS LIKETELEMEDICINE, ELECTRIC POWER,CONSTRUCTION SITES AND NUCLEARFACILITIES.





