Lena Dunham finally explains that cringeworthy photo she took with Brad Pitt

Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:03s - Published
Remember that awkward photo of Lena Dunham trying to kiss Brad Pitt that went viral in 2019?.Dunham does, and she’s finally ready to clear the air.On the May 11 episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” the actress addressed the photo.“Well, the way the Internet read it was I had somehow physically accosted him causing him a great deal of stress,” Dunham said.“I would never force a kiss on Brad Pitt.

I respect him far too much as an artist and a friend”.She noted that later that night, Pitt noticed she “felt nervous,” so he took her to a room where they both “secretly ate pizza”.She also said she told Pitt she liked his ring, so he just gave it to her.“And every time I wear it, something amazing happens,” she said.Dunham continued to praise Pitt as “a truly kind person who can read the room”

