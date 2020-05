Trump says Fauci playing 'all sides' Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:27s - Published 2 hours ago Trump says Fauci playing 'all sides' U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he was surprised by a warning this week from top U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci about the dangers of reopening the economy too quickly. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Trump says Fauci playing 'all sides' "To me it's not an acceptable answer," Trump told reporters at the White House about the warning Fauci presented in testimony to members of the U.S. Congress on Tuesday.







You Might Like



Tweets about this Sandi Taylor @Yamiche Trump is the master of playing all sides. He projects his dirty onto others. Fauci says what is scientif… https://t.co/qgKvf4wBGh 1 hour ago One News Page Trump says Fauci playing 'all sides': https://t.co/rQs3VG4OCe #AnthonyFauci 2 hours ago Judy Ikebata @CNNTonight wow trump says Fauci comments unacceptable. What the heck . Trump says Fauci playing both sides . Fauci… https://t.co/gAYZZCCett 2 hours ago Texas RT @gabegutierrez: #Breaking: President Trump now says Dr. Fauci is “playing all sides of the equation” after his testimony yesterday about… 3 hours ago twilight2000 Fauci says reopening school is going to become a regional issue because we're a big country and the virus isn't pla… https://t.co/ftPbORcdon 3 hours ago Gabe Gutierrez #Breaking: President Trump now says Dr. Fauci is “playing all sides of the equation” after his testimony yesterday… https://t.co/RFSd6G2WuD 3 hours ago J. Justin Boggs RT @ScrippsNational: A few updates from President Trump's meeting with reporters: - Trump accuses Dr. Fauci of playing "both sides" of re… 3 hours ago Coyoty Trump privately questions whether coronavirus deaths are being overcounted as Fauci projects the opposite - CNNPoli… https://t.co/DTgFTO42Hb 3 hours ago