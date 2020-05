Many businesses in downstate Madison County are back open for the first time in weeks, and not in accordance with Gov.



Recent related videos from verified sources Elon Musk defies law and 'risks arrest' to reopen Tesla plant in California



Elon Musk defies law and 'risks arrest' to reopen Tesla plant in California The electric motor firm's CEO took to Twitter to announce he will be resuming production at their Fremont factory in.. Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 00:36 Published 7 hours ago Madison County Defies Stay-At-Home Order; Most Businesses Reopening Wednesday



Madison County, located near St. Louis is opening Wednesday after Tuesday night's vote allowing businesses in the county to re-open in phases. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 01:37 Published 14 hours ago