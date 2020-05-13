NBC26 Storm Shield Forecast

Tonight, rain will be developing as the night progresses.

A rumble of thunder can't be ruled out with much warmer lows in the mid/upper 40s.

We'll see occasional showers on Thursday with a t-storm possible.

Highs will be in the low/mid-60s.

Temps will range from the 50s near lake Michigan to the lower 70s SW of Lake Winnebago where some spotty sunshine is likely by afternoon.

Friday will see a break in the rain with highs in the lower 70s and sunshine.

Saturday will start off dry, but we'll have a chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs will be in the low/mid-60s.

Saturday night into Sunday is starting to look like the timeframe for rain or a few T'storms. Now it looks like Sunday will be cloudy and cool with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Gusty NE winds could produce lakeshore flooding.

70s are likely next week with 80s possible.