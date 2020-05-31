Gino Recchia NBC26 Weather Forecast

Temperatures will fall into the upper 40s and lower 50s with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies under a light southwest wind around 5 mph.

Showers and thunderstorms return for our Monday.

Temperatures will rise into the lower 70s with a breezy south wind around 10-15 mph.

Some storms may pose a severe risk with large hail and gusty winds.

We are under a marginal risk for storms. The hottest day of the week will be Tuesday.

Upper 80s and lower 90s under humid conditions will make it the warmest areawide temperatures of the season so far.

Later tuesday night, some strong to severe storms are possible over the southern half of the viewing area.

A cold front cools the area off into the lower 80s Wednesday and Thursday under mostly sunny skies.