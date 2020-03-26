Major Concerns for Minor League players: USM Alum J.C. Keys weighs in

While Major League owners and the Players Association negotiate salaries worth more than most of us will ever see in our lives all parties involved still remain seemingly optimistic on a return to baseball in 2020.

- negotiate salaries worth more - than most of us will ever - see in our lives... all parties- involved still remain - seemlingly optimistic... on a - return to baseball, in 20-20.

- but where does that leave the - majority of minor league- baseball players... who are now- faced with the grim - reality... of a lost season - altogether.

The effects of the- corona-virus pandemic were- already felt, - last week... when the league- announced it was cutting the- amateur draft... from 40- rounds... all the way down to - just five.- that's gonna be a crushing blow- for players like southern miss- alum j-c keys... who was picked- in the 23rd round, of the - 20-19 draft... by the cincinnat- reds.

- and then there's the matter of- keys now having gone 10 - months... - and counting... without playing- in a regular season game... - following a season-ending grade- 1 u-c-l sprain... back in - july.

- - "i have no clue.

They're trying- to keep - - - - us posted on what the mlb - organization is doing.

But as o- right now, there's nothing i- could tell you that would help.- they were just telling us stay- ready and whenever- they call, to be ready to come- throw.

Me and my teammates are- - - - having conversations on like- when are we going to be able to- go back?

And they're telling me- i don't know.

Like we have grou- chats with coaches that are in- our organizations and - they're trying to keep us - posted, and like my other - teammates are in other group- chats - and they're saying it's the sam- thing - just be ready.

It's - definitely tough."- - - - a right-handed pitcher from oak- grove... keys made his minor- - - - league debut, with the- greeneville reds...